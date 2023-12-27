"You're killing Rhea Ripley" – Wrestling veteran slams WWE for recent booking of The Eradicator

A wrestling veteran recently slammed WWE for the booking of Rhea Ripley. The veteran in question is Vince Russo.

Speaking on his The Brand podcast, the former head writer heavily criticized Ripley's recent spot with Ivy Nile on Monday Night RAW. The 31-year-old carried The Eradicator on her shoulders before dropping her on her face on the ring apron. The Judgment Day member's reaction while on Nile's shoulders was seemingly comedic, which Russo disliked.

The wrestling veteran slammed the company's Creative for booking Ripley in supposedly comedy spots. He claimed they were "killing" the 27-year-old superstar.

"Bro, you can't, you're killing Rhea Ripley when you're having her do that spot. Rhea Ripley should not be doing ef*ing comedy spots," he said. [3:59 - 4:11]

Vince Russo says Rhea Ripley shouldn't be compared to WWE Hall of Famer Chyna

The Women's World Champion has been compared to WWE Hall of Famer Chyna due to her dominance inside the squared circle and for getting physical with male superstars.

However, Vince Russo believes the comparison is invalid. Speaking on The Brand, he claimed The Eradicator should never be compared to Chyna, stating it was an insult to the latter.

"That sh*t at the end with Rhea Ripley on Ivy's shoulders, bro, don't ever insult Chyna ever again. Ever again. When I watch that at the end where this five foot nothing girl got this monster on her shoulders and the monster is doing [imitating a terrified Ripley], don't ever ever compare Rhea Ripley to Chyna again because she looked like an absolute idiot and an absolute fool. Her arms are free and she's not gonna grab those girl's eyes and just rake them out of her head? No, bro, she's gonna go [imitating a terrified Ripley]. Don't ever insult Joanie Laurer again by comparing Rhea Ripley to her," he said.

