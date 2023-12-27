Comparing Rhea Ripley to 3-time WWE champion is an "insult" to the latter for one significant reason, says veteran

A Wrestling veteran claimed Rhea Ripley should never be compared to a Hall of Famer again after an embarrassing WWE RAW spot.

The veteran in question is Vince Russo. Over the past two years, The Eradicator has become one of the most dominant superstars in the Stamford-based company. Many have even compared the Women's World Champion to WWE Hall of Famer Chyna.

However, The Nightmare was involved in a controversial spot with Ivy Nile on RAW. The latter executed an Electric Chair move to lift The Judgment Day member on her shoulders. Ripley seemed terrified before she was dropped on her face on the ring apron.

Speaking on his The Brand podcast, Russo heavily criticized the spot, claiming Ripley "looked like an idiot." He stated that she should never be compared to Chyna again.

"That sh*t at the end with Rhea Ripley on Ivy's shoulders, bro, don't ever insult Chyna ever again. Ever again. When I watch that at the end where this five foot nothing girl got this monster on her shoulders and the monster is doing [imitating a terrified Ripley], don't ever ever compare Rhea Ripley to Chyna again because she looked like an absolute idiot and an absolute fool. Her arms are free and she's not gonna grab those girl's eyes and just rake them out of her head? No, bro, she's gonna go [imitating a terrified Ripley]. Don't ever insult Joanie Laurer again by comparing Rhea Ripley to her," he said. [From 00:27 to 01:24]

Check out the video below:

Rhea Ripley punched CM Punk during Dominik Mysterio match. Watch the video here.

Rhea Ripley will defend her title against Ivy Nile on WWE RAW: Day 1

Rhea Ripley is scheduled to defend her WWE Women's World Championship against Ivy Nile next Monday on RAW: Day 1.

During the latest episode of the Red Brand, The Eradicator addressed her challenger in a promo. She dubbed Nile a "fool," claiming she is "nothing in my world."

"2023 the year where Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day took over Monday Night RAW. And anyone who dared to step in my path found themselves eradicated. And now, as the calendar flips to 2024, and we head into Day 1, another fool thinks that they can step up to me. Ivy Nile, you're gonna discover what every other woman on this roster already knows. This is my division, and you are nothing in my world," she said.

Rhea Ripley angrily reacted to a fan touching her hand at WWE live event. Watch the video here.

Please credit The Brand and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.