Major WWE star standing up to Triple H and Creative following controversial spot on Monday Night RAW must happen, says veteran 

WWE RAW recently had a very interesting spot that fans and pundits are still talking about.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo urged Rhea Ripley to stand up to WWE Creative following her latest spot with Ivy Nile on RAW. The Eradicator recently did a spot with Nile on the red brand where the latter reversed an Electric Chair move to deliver one of her own to Ripley. Before getting dropped on the ring apron, The Judgment Day member looked extremely scared.

On his The Brand podcast, Russo slammed the Women's World Champion's reaction, claiming she looked like an "absolute idiot." Meanwhile, he urged her to stand up to Creative, led by Triple H.

"I swear to God, Rhea Ripley, I've said this a million times before, you are a freak of nature. You are special. Whoever is telling you to do that spot, you gotta tell them they're out of their effing minds. I don't care who it is. I don't care if it's Triple H, Bruce [Prichard], any of the mid-card agents that you have laying out these matches, you look like an absolute fool," he said. [From 01:24 to 1:56]

Vince Russo says WWE should have fired whoever booked the controversial spot

After watching Rhea Ripley's spot with Ivy Nile on RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo took to Twitter to address it. He claimed the person who booked the segment should have gotten fired.

Meanwhile, he urged the 27-year-old Women's World Champion to protect her character.

"Whoever came up with that Rhea Ripley Spot on RAW (the Chicken Fighting Spot) should have already BEEN FIRED. How can you make a Wrestler, who has the Star Power and Presence that she has---LOOK LIKE A BLITHERING IDIOT. There's only one way---it's intentional because NO ONE can be that STUPID!!! Rhea---YOU MUST PROTECT YOUR CHARACTER!!!"

