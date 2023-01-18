Judgment Day member would "love another shot" at an impressive achievement at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor recently stated that he wants another chance to last an hour in the WWE Royal Rumble.

He lasted over 57 minutes in the 2018 Men's Royal Rumble match before being eliminated by John Cena. Balor entered the match at number two and made four eliminations before he was thrown over the top rope by the 16-time world champion.

Speaking with Rob Armstrong on BT Sports' What Went Down show, the 41-year-old revealed that he wants another shot at lasting an hour in the highly-contested match.

WWE legend Rey Mysterio lasted over an hour in the Royal Rumble in 2006 and wound up winning the contest.

“It definitely felt like something was achieved that night [Royal Rumble 2018 ]. Some nights, you go out there and you just do your job, and it’s A,B,C, D, and then you’re down. With that, there was a lot of kind of working on the fly or just having to improvise a lot and really be in the moment and enjoy it. I really did, and I would love another shot at maybe cracking the one-hour mark in the Rumble." [H/T WrestleZone]

If you're interested in sports betting, the Dallas Mavericks play the Atlanta Hawks this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Rhea Ripley picks Judgment Day member to win the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

Former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley has selected fellow Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio to win the Men's Royal Rumble match on January 28.

WWE released a video last week of several superstars making their predictions for the premium live event later this month. Rhea Ripley kicked off the video and selected none other than her Latino Heat, Dominik Mysterio, to win the Royal Rumble match and earn a title shot at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

"My pick to win the Men's Royal Rumble match is my Latino Heat, my man, my Dom Dom, Dominik Mysterio," said Rhea Ripley. [00:23 - 00:33]

WWE @WWE @WWERollins,



What did The Phenomenal One say about

Did

Will We've got your 2023 WWE predictions courtesy of @RheaRipley_WWE @AJStylesOrg and more!What did The Phenomenal One say about @GraysonWWE ?!Did @TrueKofi have the boldest prediction of them all?Will @DomMysterio35 make history this month according to Mami? We've got your 2023 WWE predictions courtesy of @RheaRipley_WWE, @WWERollins, @AJStylesOrg and more!What did The Phenomenal One say about @GraysonWWE?! 👀Did @TrueKofi have the boldest prediction of them all?Will @DomMysterio35 make history this month according to Mami? https://t.co/SeQMcO0o1P

The Royal Rumble is full of surprises every year, but Dominik Mysterio winning the match could completely shock the WWE Universe. Time will tell if Judgment Day finds success at the premium live event at the Alamodome later this month.

Who would you like to see win the Men's Royal Rumble this year? Let us know in the comments section below.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes