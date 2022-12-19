Judgment Day member makes bold two-word claim regarding their style in WWE 

Finn Balor of The Judgment Day has claimed to be the most stylish WWE Superstar on the roster.

Edge originally recruited Balor to The Judgment Day but the group quickly betrayed their leader. Balor battled Edge in an I Quit match at WWE Extreme Rules and it appeared that the Rated-R Superstar was well on his way to victory.

However, Rhea Ripley interfered and attacked Edge's wife, Beth Phoenix, and brought her into the ring. Edge said "I quit" to spare his wife, but Ripley bashed The Glamazon over the head with a steel chair anyway. The Judgment Day has become stronger on RAW and recently added Dominik Mysterio to the group.

WWE on Fox asked which superstar has the best style and Finn Balor made the bold claim that it was him. Balor has been sporting some bizarre masks on his way to the ring as of late, but his confidence is admirable.

Triple H reportedly has plans for Finn Balor in WWE

Finn Balor had the company fully behind him at one point, but that has not been the case in recent years.

Balor was the inaugural Universal Champion but immediately had to relinquish the title after winning it due to injury. After former CEO Vince McMahon's departure from the company in July, rumors began to swirl that Triple H may want to rebuild Finn Balor into a main event player for the company.

WrestleVotes took to Twitter to state that there are "significant plans" down the line for Finn Balor and that he's a favorite of the new regime.

"I'm told that significant plans are lined up for Finn Balor in the future. I don't know exactly for what those plans are, but he is a strong favorite of the new leadership group. Expect Finn to play a big role in the foreseeable future of WWE," WrestleVotes said in a tweet.

Balor lost his last singles match to AJ Styles at Survivor Series. It will be interesting to see if Finn's rumored push ever comes to fruition.

Do you think Finn Balor should get another shot in the main event scene? Let us know in the comments section below.

