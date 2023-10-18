Judgment Day member mocks Cody Rhodes following WWE RAW

All the members of The Judgment Day are champions once again. Recently, a member of the faction poked fun at Cody Rhodes following his loss at RAW.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day defeated the team of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions on the red brand last night. The duo kept getting constant help from Dominik Mysterio. But the major twist came when Jimmy Uso showed up and hit his brother Jey with a Super-kick. It allowed Balor to finish off Main Event Jey and once again secure the titles after they lost them to Rhodes and Uso at Fastlane.

Damian Priest recently took to his Twitter account to mock the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Cody Rhodes. The Senor Money In The Bank shared a TikTok video featuring him putting Rhodes through the announcer's table as he hit a crucifix powerbomb.

The Judgment Day member took shots at the former AEW star through his captions. Rhodes has been vocal about completing his story by defeating Roman Reigns and becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Priest poked fun at his rival as he asked for another story.

"Tell me another story😏#TikTok," he wrote.

You can see the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

This surprising title change has ensured that WWE can strengthen the alliance between The Judgment Day and The Bloodline ahead of the Survivor Series. Following the premium live event, the Uso brothers can settle the score while Rhodes can go after The Tribal Chief.

Rhea Ripley talked about The Judgment Day getting the tag titles back

The Judgment Day members were visibly upset following the loss to Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes at Fastlane. Rhea Ripley talked to Adam Pierce and got a rematch for her group mates.

Before last night's RAW, The Eradicator talked to Sporting News Australia about their title loss at Fastlane earlier this month. She stated that everyone in the group was unhappy with the loss and added that they were trying to get the titles back.

"I have Priest and Finn, who just lost the Undisputed Tag Team Championships, which I'm not happy about, and I know they're not either. And we're trying to get them back," Ripley said.

What do you think lies ahead for Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso after the loss? Sound off in the comments section below.