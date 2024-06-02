Judgment Day member reacts with a 3-word message after Dominik Mysterio comments on whether he will leave the faction

A Judgment Day member recently took to social media to react to Dominik Mysterio's comments on whether he would leave the stable in the future. The star being referred to is JD McDonagh.

Dirty Dom is seemingly in the bad books of The Judgment Day after he unintentionally "helped" Liv Morgan win the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. In the duo's rematch on last week's episode of RAW, Morgan once again reigned supreme, thanks to Dominik.

Following her bout, the current Women's World Champion shocked everyone by kissing Dominik Mysterio amid Rhea Ripley's absence from television.

During a Sportskeeda Wrestling exclusive interview, Dirty Dom was asked if he ever plans to break away from The Judgment Day and become a singles star. The 27-year-old immediately replied that he would never leave the fearsome faction. Dom also mentioned that he would be the happiest man alive as long as he could have Rhea Ripley and the rest of his teammates by his side.

"Never. Never. [Judgment Day commitment is] for life. As long as I can have Mami [Rhea Ripley] and the crew by my side, I will be the happiest man alive," he said.

This interview caught JD McDonagh's attention and he posted it on his Instagram stories. McDonagh sent a three-word message, agreeing with Dominik Mysterio.

"JD FOR LIFE [Dominik Mysterio]," he wrote.

Check out a screenshot of his Instagram story below:

Screenshot of JD McDonagh's Instagram story

Bully Ray believes WWE did not air Dominik Mysterio's kiss with Liv Morgan on purpose

During a recent edition of the Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray said that he thinks WWE purposely released Dominik Mysterio's kiss with Liv Morgan on social media instead of airing it live on television.

"I think the WWE did it on purpose. And if somebody really screwed up in the Triple H era, I don't think that would make heads turn as quickly as it would in the McMahon era. If Vince was still there and they missed that shot, or they went off the air, there would be problems this morning. You would already hear stories about heads rolling. I don't know; for some reason, my gut tells me this was done on purpose."

It will be interesting to see how Rhea Ripley would react to Dirty Dom's kiss with her former rival.

