Judgment Day member reacts to Rhea Ripley teasing Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

A Judgment Day member has reacted to Rhea Ripley confidently uttering Roman Reigns' iconic words on WWE SmackDown tonight.

Rhea Ripley stomped her place firmly on the blue brand tonight, along with the rest of her Judgment Day stablemates. The Eradicator rolled up to The Bloodline's private locker room backstage, along with JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor as they sat down in confidence to wait for the other faction.

Bloodline associates Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman eventually walked into their locker room, and didn't take it too kindly. However, they were soon convinced as Ripley directed everyone to get out of the room so she and Heyman could talk.

During this talk backstage, The Destroyer suggested that The Judgment Day and The Bloodline could be stronger together, and also declared to the Wiseman to 'acknowledge her'. Damian Priest seemingly approved of Mami teasing the Tribal Chief, and reacted to her words on social media.

".@RheaRipley_WWE said the thing!" Damian Priest said.

The WWE Women's World Champion is certainly stamping her authority on each brand, and is in line to become one of the most dominant leaders of a faction, similar to Roman Reigns. It has to be seen how this tease from Rhea Ripley will fare once the Head of the Table returns to the blue brand next week.

WWE reportedly has huge plans for Rhea Ripley and Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2023

There is potential for Survivor Series 2023 to be one of the biggest premium live events in WWE's calendar year due in part to the buildup that has begun already. In the leadup to the show, the company's potential plans for its top stars, Rhea Ripley and Reigns, have been revealed.

Fastlane is the next stop in the company's PLE schedule, and they've settled the two opposing factions in separate tag matches. The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso will face off against John Cena and LA Knight, meanwhile, Damian Priest and Finn Balor will defend their tag team titles against the duo of Cody Rhodes and Jey.

It seems that the two factions might have now realized they have a common enemy, and could join forces. BWE revealed WWE's huge plan for Survivor Series 2023 is to have the two popular stables team up against their babyface rivals. It was revealed that Roman Reigns will join the fight, with Rhea Ripley playing a key part in the battle.

"I have been saying this for a long time. Team Cena/Cody-Cena, LA, Cody, Jey, AJ. Team Bloodline/JD-Roman, Jimmy, Solo, Finn, Damian. This has the potential to be one the best Survivor Series ever if it happens[fire emoji]."

