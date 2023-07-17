Judgment Day member reacts to Zilla Fatu's debut

Late WWE star Umaga's son Zilla Fatu recently made his in-ring debut at Booker T's Reality of Wrestling. He was victorious in his first-ever match, courtesy of a Samoan Spike.

Taking to Instagram, Fatu uploaded a video where he highlighted backstage clips and extra footage from his debut. Dominik Mysterio reacted to the same on Instagram.

Fatu and Mysterio are good friends in real life. In the past, the two men even shared photos on social media.

Check out a screengrab of Dominik's reaction, as he commented on Fatu's Instagram post:

WrestleSR @wrestle_sr Dominik Mysterio reacts to Zilla Faru's debut

Much like Fatu, Dominik also started professional wrestling in his mid-20s. He initially teamed up with his father, Rey Mysterio but turned heel to join The Judgment Day.

What was Rikishi's advice to Zilla Fatu?

WWE legend Rikishi previously spoke about Zilla Fatu. Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, he mentioned that Fatu was in good hands, as he was training under Booker T.

Rikishi also mentioned that the up-and-coming wrestler wanted to get involved in the family business. Anoa'i family members Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, The Usos, Jacob Fatu, and others are all at the top of their game in the professional wrestling industry right now. Rikishi said:

"I'm proud to say my younger brother Umaga, his youngest son, Zilla Fatu, real name Isayah, he's out there with Booker T in Houston, Texas. So he's under [sic] good hands. He wanted to try the family business."

Rikishi further advised Fatu, asking him to "soak" everything under Booker T's training. He added:

"My advice to him is get in there and shut your mouth," Rikishi added. "Listen to Booker and just soak everything up like a sponge."

Fatu is still in the early days of his wrestling career. He is expected to continue at Reality of Wrestling before he could potentially make bigger moves in the professional wrestling world.

Would you like to see Zilla Fatu sign for WWE or any other major promotion down the road? Sound off in the comments section below!

