Judgment Day member reveals why he pulled out special move on RAW

A member of The Judgment Day pulled out a special move during a match on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The superstar in question, Finn Balor, revealed the reason behind the move on social media.

On the March 4 edition of the red brand, Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day locked horns with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium in a tag team match. Both teams fought hard in what turned out to be a highly entertaining back-and-forth contest. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions won the bout as Damian Priest hit Giovanni Vinci with a clothesline, followed by the South of Heaven Chokeslam to secure the win via pinfall.

During the match, Finn Balor pulled out an impressive over-the-top-rope dive onto Ludwig Kaiser. In his recent Instagram update, the Inaugural Universal Champion revealed his tag team partner had dared him to hit the move:

"Damian dared me…" wrote Balor.

Judgment Day member opens up about the WWE Tag Team division

Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship by defeating Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Payback 2023. However, the duo lost the titles to an unlikely team of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at Fastlane 2023 for a brief period before recapturing the gold on the October 16 edition of Monday Night RAW.

During his conversation with Inside The Ropes, Damian Priest claimed that The Judgment Day takes pride in not letting the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles lose their importance. The Archer of Infamy further challenged other tag teams:

"It’s neat to know that we’re carrying that tradition of making sure that the titles stay important and we take pride in that. We don’t want the titles to fall off again. I don’t think anybody does, you can tell by how many people want the tag team championships. It’s not just tag teams, it’s individual big stars that want to team up with somebody to take the titles from us. I think that’s awesome. Come at us boys because we’re here and we’re staying. So it’s pretty neat," said Damian Priest. [H/T: Inside the Ropes]

It remains to be seen if Balor and Priest will defend their titles at WrestleMania XL. However, both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns defending their titles at The Show of Shows might be the perfect opportunity for Damian Priest to cash in his Money In The Bank contract.

Will Damian Priest cash in the MITB contract at WrestleMania? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!