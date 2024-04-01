Judgment Day member sends an 8-word message to Drew McIntyre after his confrontation with CM Punk on WWE RAW

Judgment Day member JD McDonagh took to social media to send a message to Drew McIntyre.

Last week on Monday Night RAW, McIntyre was involved in a confrontation with CM Punk and Seth Rollins. McIntyre and Punk went back and forth on the microphone before Rollins joined the fray. The segment concluded with Rollins hitting the stomp on the former WWE Champion after a distraction by The Second City Saint.

On Instagram, McDonagh sent a message to McIntyre, commenting on his kilt, which Punk mocked during his promo on RAW.

"Glad you were wearing something under your kilt," wrote McDonagh

Check out a screengrab of McDonagh's Instagram comment:

Primo Colon praised Drew McIntyre for his current heel run

Former WWE star Primo Colon praised Drew McIntyre for his current run in WWE. McIntyre is set to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Primo praised McIntyre for his talent and toughness in the ring. He praised Vince McMahon's vision for spotting talent as McIntyre was the former's "chosen one" from his early days in the promotion, who would surely explode onto the scene when the time was right and that's just what The Scottish Warrior has done.

"He [Drew McIntyre] was The Chosen One by Vince McMahon way back in the day when he started. He always had that hidden talent or that gem. It was just waiting to come out of hibernation, if you will, and now he's really hitting his stride, and he's proving that Vince McMahon knows how to choose the right talent when it comes to who's gonna be the man when the time comes. Drew, I've got a lot of respect for him! He's a tremendous talent, and he's a tough guy to beat, trust me, in the ring. He's tough as nails," said Colon.

Since turning heel, the former WWE Champion has been on an incredible run. He recently won the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match to become the number-one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The two superstars will cross paths on Night Two of The Showcase of the Immortals, with CM Punk serving as special guest commentator at ringside.

