Drew McIntyre uses Seth Rollins' wife to fire another personal shot ahead of WWE WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has taken another personal shot at Seth Rollins by referencing The Visionary's wife, Becky Lynch. Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against The Scottish Psychopath at WWE WrestleMania XL next weekend in Philadelphia.

The Scottish Warrior was involved in an epic promo this past Monday night on RAW. CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins took shots at each other ahead of The Showcase of the Immortals next week. During the segment, The Best in the World confirmed he would be the guest commentator for Rollins vs. Mcintyre at The Show of Shows.

McIntyre has consistently taken potshots at Rollins and Punk on social media in the past few weeks. The former WWE Champion pushed his limits on Friday by referencing The Man during his latest jibe at the World Heavyweight Champion. The Scottish Warrior claimed in his post that Rollins keeps getting trolled on social media before taking a subtle dig at Lynch.

"Every time I open this app Seth has took another L. If only he lived with someone who could help him with his replies," wrote McIntyre.

Former WWE star on Drew McIntyre's run as a heel

Primo Colon recently stated that Drew McIntyre has proven Vince McMahon right for labeling him as "The Chosen One" back in the day.

McIntyre referred to himself as "The Chosen One" during WWE RAW this past Monday night, and CM Punk wondered who gave the veteran that moniker. McIntyre laughed and refused to mention Vince McMahon's name.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Primo Colon complimented McIntyre, adding that the former champion had lived up to McMahon's expectations.

"He [Drew McIntyre] was The Chosen One by Vince McMahon way back in the day when he started. He always had that hidden talent or that gem. It was just waiting to come out of hibernation, if you will, and now he's really hitting his stride, and he's proving that Vince McMahon knows how to choose the right talent when it comes to who's gonna be the man when the time comes. Drew, I've got a lot of respect for him! He's a tremendous talent, and he's a tough guy to beat, trust me, in the ring. He's tough as nails!" he said. [11:34 – 12:08]

McIntyre is currently in the midst of the greatest phase of his WWE career. The Scottish Warrior has plenty of momentum heading into WrestleMania 40. Will he be able to capture the World Heavyweight Title at The Grandest Stage of Them All next weekend? Only time will tell!

