Was CM Punk's RAW promo scripted? Details on the worldwide trending segment

CM Punk made his return during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW and had an explosive promo with Drew McIntyre and reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Punk tore his right triceps and is currently out of in-ring action. On RAW this week, he confronted both Rollins and McIntyre, while also set the tone for future feuds with Roman Reigns and The Rock.

The Best in the World's segment on RAW went viral, with fans wondering whether it was scripted or the three superstars had the freedom to improvise. According to Dave Meltzer, the segment was not fully scripted, and CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre were free to go off script, which happened multiple times.

"It was not scripted word for word, which most things on that show are. They let the guys have free reign. There was one moment where there were a lot of people thinking this might not be a good idea. It was the Vince McMahon reference. One of the things is that Vince McMahon's name is not allowed to be mentioned on the TV, but McIntyre changed focused and never mentioned the name and they got out of it. They went a little long but there was no negativity from it," Meltzer said.

CM Punk will be guest commentator at WrestleMania 40

CM Punk will not compete at WrestleMania 40 due to a torn triceps, but he will be in Philadelphia for the Premium Live Event.

As he announced on Monday, he will be a guest commentator for the title match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre at The Grandest Stage of Them All. This is an interesting development since Punk has a beef with both superstars at the moment, so anything that happens at 'Mania could add more fuel to the storyline.

Feud with CM Punk is 'real,' says Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre continues to mock CM Punk as the feud between the two superstars intensifies. The Scottish Warrior opened up about the Best In The World and admitted that the feud is 'real' and enjoys provoking him.

"My thing is, if I really don’t like you, I shouldn’t be there, because I might punch you in the face . . . I don’t want to give away too much right now. But the story isn’t really a story. It’s real. And people are feeling it’s real. And they can see how much fun I’m having at his expense. And . . . there is a really good reason for that. And maybe we’ll get to tell that story, eventually," Drew McIntyre said (H/T 411Mania).

Punk has no timetable for his return, but we should expect him to be good to heading into summer's premium events. Once this happens, we should expect him to challenge McIntyre to a match.

