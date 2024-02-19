Seth Rollins to leave WWE after losing the World Championship to his old rival at WrestleMania 40? Possibility explored 

Seth Rollins has solidified himself as the workhorse champion in WWE. However, he has paid a price for it, as The Visionary has sustained multiple injuries. Not only has he suffered from back issues, but he now has an injured knee as well. Despite being hurt, he will be defending his World Heavyweight Championship against the winner of the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber match.

Six men will battle it out to earn a chance to challenge Rollins at WrestleMania 40. Currently, the favorite to win the match is Rollins' long-time rival, Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior has faced Rollins twice in the past few months and came up short both times. However, with a new edge to his personality, McIntyre aims to finally dethrone The Visionary at The Show of Shows.

Per a recent report, Seth Rollins has not yet re-signed with WWE. His contract is set to expire this year. Given his physical issues, The Visionary may look to take a break from the vigorous schedule and leave the company after losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40.

The potential angle will allow McIntyre to finally win a world title in front of a live audience, as his previous victories came during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Rollins can recover from his injuries and return better than ever later this year.

LA Knight sends a message to Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins

On a recent edition of The SmackDown LowDown, LA Knight sent a bold message to McIntyre before their match. Additionally, he pledged to end Rollins' World Heavyweight Title reign at this year's Show of Shows.

"We can get your aspirations buried just the same 'cause you ain't going to WrestleMania. I'll tell you who's going to WrestleMania. There's one man to face the World Heavyweight Champion, and you are looking at him. So while you're talking about my focus being on Elimination Chamber, my focus is even further beyond that because you gotta think steps ahead,'' said Knight.

﻿The Megastar secured a spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber match last Monday on RAW by defeating Ivar. He will now face Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, Randy Orton, and McIntyre at Elimination Chamber in Perth for an opportunity to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.