"There can be no other way" - Major WWE star vows to end Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Title reign at WrestleMania XL

LA Knight sent a bold message to Drew McIntyre ahead of their clash on next week's episode of SmackDown and vowed to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania XL.

The Megastar qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber match last Monday on RAW after defeating Ivar. He will now square off against Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, Randy Orton, and McIntyre at Elimination Chamber in Perth for a shot at Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship.

During the latest episode of SmackDown, Knight had a backstage confrontation with The Scottish Warrior. The two superstars are scheduled to go head-to-head on the upcoming episode of the blue brand.

Speaking on SmackDown LowDown, the 41-year-old sent a bold message to McIntyre ahead of their clash. He also vowed to end Rollins' World Heavyweight Title reign at this year's Show of Shows.

"Elimination Chamber is coming up in just a little bit. You got to think yourself, 'Well, why would you get yourself into a match just 24 hours before?' And I got to tell you, it doesn't make a whole lot of sense to me either. But I tell you like this, Drew McIntyre, what you did is you sealed your fate because now we walk into Elimination Chamber just one day later, if you got a little bit of a limp on you, you got a little bit of maybe you're holding your head just a little bit going into Elimination Chamber, that's ok with me because just like I said, that tombstone's got enough space on it for old DM Hunk to show up on there," he said.

The WWE SmackDown star continued:

"We can get your aspirations buried just the same cuz you ain't going to WrestleMania. I'll tell you who's going to WrestleMania. There's one man to face the World Heavyweight Champion and you are looking at him. So while you're talking about my focus being on Elimination Chamber, my focus is even further beyond that because you gotta think steps ahead. I'm looking at WrestleMania, you got a problem with that? No, you don't. Cuz here's the thing, we get to WrestleMania, I walk in number one contender, I walk out the champion because there can be no other way. And that's not an insult. That is just a fact of life." [2:13 - 3:17]

LA Knight had two shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

The Megastar previously had two shots at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel after interference from The Bloodline. Last month, he could not accomplish the mission again when he battled Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and Reigns in an Undisputed WWE Universal Title Fatal Four-Way match at Royal Rumble.

Knight has expressed his will to win his first championship in WWE in 2024 in an interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight. He announced his interest in capturing all available titles, including the Intercontinental Championship and United States Championship, in addition to the world titles.

While some fans predicted that Knight could challenge Logan Paul for his United States Title at WrestleMania XL, it would be interesting to see LA Knight go head-to-head against Seth Rollins at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Would you like to see LA Knight become WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit SmackDown LowDown and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.