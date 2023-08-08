Judgment Day member sends cryptic 9-word message ahead of WWE RAW

A member of The Judgment Day has sent a cryptic message ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

This week's edition of the red brand will air live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is the first episode of RAW following WWE SummerSlam 2023 this past Saturday night in Detroit.

At the premium live event, Seth Rollins defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor in a rematch from Money in the Bank on July 1st. The Judgment Day tried to get involved to help their fellow stablemate, but it blew up in their faces. Damian Priest slid the Money in the Bank briefcase to Balor, but Rollins saw it coming. The Visionary connected with the Stomp on top of the briefcase for the pinfall victory and retained the World Heavyweight Championship.

Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Finn Balor took to Twitter to deliver a cryptic nine-word message. Balor included an image of himself following his loss to Seth Rollins at SummerSlam in the post below.

"Sometimes a defeat is the secret ingredient for success," he tweeted.

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor reveals he is hoping to accomplish a major milestone in WWE

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor recently shared that he is hoping to become a Grand Slam Champion before his career is finished.

The 42-year-old veteran has captured everything besides a tag team championship in WWE. He has proven to be a workhorse for the company and consistently provides quality matches for wrestling fans.

Speaking with Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview ahead of SummerSlam, Balor shared that he hopes to capture the tag titles with Damian Priest or Dominik Mysterio in the future.

"Yeah, either with Damian or with Dominik. It don't matter. But if I was a Tag Team Champion, I would then be a Grand Slam Champion. So that is something I hope is on the horizon," said Finn Balor. [From 02:48 to 03:00]

You can watch the entire interview in the video below:

Damian Priest has tried to write off the tension within The Judgment Day as a "lack of communication" in the past, but Balor could still be bitter about losing to Seth Rollins at SummerSlam. Only time will tell if The Judgment Day can continue to work together on WWE RAW after Balor came up short once again against The Visionary.

Do you think Finn Balor will eventually leave the faction? Would you like to see Damian Priest cash in his Money in the Bank contract soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here