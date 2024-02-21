Judgment Day member sends heartfelt message to Rhea Ripley after she missed WWE RAW

A member of The Judgment Day has sent Rhea Ripley a heartfelt message following last night's edition of WWE RAW. The Eradicator is scheduled to defend her Women's World Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber this Saturday.

Rhea Ripley won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match and defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to become champion. She has had a very impressive reign as Women's World Champion but has her toughest challenge yet this weekend at the premium live event in Perth, Australia. The Judgment Day member is scheduled to put her title on the line against Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber 2024.

Both Ripley and Jax were featured in an interview last night on the red brand conducted via satellite but were not actually at the Honda Center in Anaheim for last night's edition of RAW. The Judgment Day was in action last night and defeated #DIY, The Miz, and R-Truth in an 8-man tag team match.

Following last night's show, The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh took to Instagram to send a heartfelt message to the Women's World Champion. He noted that the group missed "Mami" during last night's show.

"Space for one more @rhearipley_wwe. 💜🖤," he wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer believes Rhea Ripley will lose at Elimination Chamber

Wrestling legend Teddy Long has predicted a stunning upset for WWE Elimination Chamber this Saturday night in Australia.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Teddy Long picked Nia Jax to pull off the upset this weekend. He complimented Rhea Ripley and noted that the Women's World Champion is "tough as hell". However, Long believes Jax will walk away with the title at Elimination Chamber 2024.

"I am gonna go with my baby mama, Nia... I really believe so. Don't get me wrong, I am not taking nothing away from Rhea Ripley. This girl is tough as hell, you understand what I am saying? I have watched her in the ring, she ain't no joke. But I am just saying, it's my opinion, and I am not saying because I love Nia Jax or whatever. But I just believe that Nia will take this one." [6:38 onwards]

Rhea Ripley has become one of the most popular WWE Superstars on the entire roster. It will be fascinating to see if she can overcome Nia Jax and head into WrestleMania 40 as the reigning Women's World Champion.

