Judgment Day member sends heartfelt message to Rhea Ripley at recent WWE event

A member of The Judgment Day has sent Rhea Ripley a heartfelt message at a recent WWE event. The Eradicator made a major announcement this past Monday night on WWE RAW.

Ripley suffered an injury during a backstage attack by Liv Morgan on the RAW after WrestleMania and had to relinquish the Women's World Championship this past Monday night. Fellow Judgment Day member, Damian Priest sent a heartfelt message to Rhea Ripley today while at a WWE Live Event in London.

The World Heavyweight Champion wished his stablemate a speedy recovery and added that they missed her.

"First, get well soon Rhea, we miss you," said Priest.

Rhea Ripley successfully defended the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL. She defeated The Man after connecting with back-to-back Riptides for the pinfall victory. It will be interesting to see what the company plans to do with her now-vacated title on the upcoming episode of RAW.

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Rhea Ripley's unfortunate injury

Wrestling legend Teddy Long recently shared his thoughts on Rhea Ripley's untimely injury. The RAW star was in the middle of an impressive reign as Women's World Champion that was forced to end at 380 days.

Ripley won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match, despite being the first entrant. She went on to defeat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to become champion. Ripley held the title for a full calendar year before knocking off another member of The Four Horsewomen Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL earlier this month. She appeared to be starting a rivalry with Liv Morgan when the injury took place.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, former WWE authority figure Teddy Long discussed the injury to the former champion. Long noted that the injury was unfortunate because of how hard Ripley works but also added that getting hurt was part of the job.

"Yeah, it was [unfortunate], man, especially for her, man, because she's an outstanding talent. That girl works her b*tt off, man. I mean, she works her b*tt off. She deserves everything she's got because she worked hard for it. But things happen in the wrestling business, you know what I mean?," he said. [From 00:46 - 01:02]

The promotion will be crowning a new Women's World Champion on this Monday's epsiode of RAW. Only time will tell which superstar will become the champion following Ripley's heartbreaking injury.

