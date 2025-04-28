Judgment Day member sends a heartfelt non-WWE message 

While the future remains uncertain for The Judgment Day in WWE, one of its members enjoyed an amazing moment away from the company.

JD McDonagh, who returned to WWE on RAW after WrestleMania 41, posted a heartfelt tweet after Liverpool FC became Premier League champions earlier today. The Irishman is a well-known fan of The Reds and specifically shouted out Mohamed Salah in his message on X/Twitter.

The Egyptian footballer promised at the end of the 2023-24 season that he and his teammates would "fight like hell" to win trophies this year. Liverpool finished third in the Premier League last year and has won the championship this time, with Salah as their star player. McDonagh praised him and shared a personal story about his love for the Reds winger:

"Salah publicly calling his shot after a disappointing season last year and then coming back with the greatest individual performance in Premier League history to help Liverpool FC win #20 is the stuff of LEGEND. 1st time I've ever got a player's name on a jersey. 🇪🇬👑❤️," McDonagh tweeted.

JD McDonagh wasn't the only WWE Superstar who posted about Liverpool winning the Premier League title. Sheamus did so as well, taking a shot at Drew McIntyre in the process. This was The Reds' 20th English league title, which is a record they now hold alongside Manchester United.

The Judgment Day is not fine on WWE RAW

While he might be celebrating now, JD McDonagh may not be in such a great mood on Monday night. He may have had a successful WWE return last week, helping Dominik Mysterio retain the Intercontinental Championship, but it happened without Finn Balor's knowledge. He looked completely shocked.

Given how close he and Balor are, this could be seen as a betrayal on McDonagh's part. Perhaps Dirty Dom has taken over as The Judgment Day's new "leader" after pinning The Prince to win the IC Title at WrestleMania 41, now that he, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez are all champions.

Finn Balor may very well be kicked out of the group soon, but it remains to be seen whether JD McDonagh will eventually side with him. While he did return behind the former Universal Champion's back, they are still close friends in real life. That could dictate where JD's loyalties lie within WWE.

