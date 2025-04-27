Former WWE Champion takes a shot at Drew McIntyre amid hiatus

A popular WWE Superstar has teased an alliance with SmackDown star and real-life friend Drew McIntyre. The name in question has not wrestled a televised match since the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Liverpool won the Premier League title earlier today, and former WWE Champion Sheamus took to his X/Twitter account to post pictures of himself alongside The Scottish Warrior. While The Celtic Warrior donned a Liverpool FC shirt, McIntyre wore a Manchester United one.

The Irishman took a shot at McIntyre by saying that Liverpool is built on greatness, and Manchester United is built on nostalgia and broken dreams.

"The Mighty Reds — built on greatness. @DMcIntyreWWE & United — built on nostalgia and broken dreams! #YNWA," he wrote.

You can check out Sheamus' X/Twitter post below:

Sheamus' last in-ring appearance was in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. He entered the contest at #9 and was eliminated by Roman Reigns without affecting any eliminations. Although the former four-time World Champion wrestled twice in live events during the Stamford-based company's European Tour, he has been absent from WWE programming.

Drew McIntyre, on the other hand, has been an integral part of the WWE roster. He defeated long-time rival Damian Priest in a highly entertaining Sin City Street Fight on Night Two of WrestleMania 41.

WWE analyst proposes an intriguing storyline for Drew McIntyre

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts suggested an interesting storyline idea for Drew McIntyre, featuring The Rock and John Cena.

Roberts proposed that The Rock could reveal McIntyre as his final protégé after getting betrayed by John Cena. He noted that going up against a heel Drew could be a great way to turn The Cenation Leader babyface again.

"By the way, after John Cena takes out The Final Boss, maybe The Final Boss leaves us with one last protégé, right? If John Cena goes back to being a babyface, maybe The Final Boss has one last protégé before he tips his hat and says goodbye for now. And that protégé is very big and very Scottish because Drew McIntyre as a heel with The Rock's approval, doesn't have to sell his soul, doesn't have to do anything that's gonna require more knowledge from The Final Boss. It could just be The Final Boss going, 'That's my guy. That's the guy who I pick.' Drew coming in at the very end of that and starting a rivalry with John Cena because John Cena turned on The Final Boss I think is the best way to close the loop on this insane Final Boss stuff and make John Cena a babyface again," he said.

You can check out the video below for Sam Roberts' comments:

Drew McIntyre recently faced off against LA Knight for the number one contendership to the WWE United States Championship. McIntyre won the match via DQ after Damian Priest attacked him. Jacob Fatu also made his way to the squared circle to take out everyone.

