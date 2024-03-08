Judgment Day member sends a message to Buddy Matthews after he dedicates a post to Rhea Ripley

Buddy Matthews' recent message to Rhea Ripley on social media caught the attention of Judgment Day member JD McDonagh.

Ripley is currently a member of the heel faction, alongside McDonagh, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio. She is also the reigning WWE Women's World Champion.

Taking to Instagram, Matthews dedicated a heartfelt message to his fiancé. He wrote:

"They say the world is a small place, yet it’s the biggest thing humans have walked on. Yet my world is 5’8 - 170lbs & the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen!"

Matthews' Instagram post caught the attention of McDonagh, who claimed that Ripley wouldn't be pleased with her partner for billing as "only 170" pounds.

"She's gonna be hot at you for telling people she's only 170!" wrote McDonagh

Check out a screengrab of McDonagh's Instagram comment:

Michelle McCool talked about Rhea Ripley and receiving an offer from The Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley remains the only female member to have joined The Judgment Day. She was recruited into the faction by former leader Edge.

However, according to Michelle McCool, she was asked by Dominik Mysterio to join the faction. Speaking on the Six Feet Under podcast, McCool stated that it was "fun" to mix things up with Ripley inside the ring.

She further admitted that Mysterio asked her to be in The Judgment Day but was warned by Damian Priest. McCool said:

"Rhea was fun when I mixed it up with her. But you know, Dominik asked if I could be in the Judgment Day. Damian said he may have crossed that line, a line he didn't want to cross with you."

Rhea Ripley is scheduled to defend the WWE Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40. The Man won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match to become the #1 contender for Ripley's title.

