Judgment Day member sends a message to Drew McIntyre after his controversial loss at Clash at the Castle: Scotland

In the main event of Clash at the Castle: Scotland, Drew McIntyre lost to Damian Priest. As a result of the loss, McIntyre failed to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

On Twitter/X, Priest's Judgment Day stablemate, Dominik Mysterio, took a dig at McIntyre for losing his native country of Scotland. Despite the heel faction being banned from ringside for the world title match, the Scotsman failed to dethrone Priest, courtesy of CM Punk.

Adding insult to injury, Mysterio mocked McIntyre for his loss, claiming he flew to Scotland only to lose.

"@DMcIntyreWWE flew all the way home just to loose," wrote Mysterio in a now-deleted tweet.

Check out a screengrab of Mysterio's now-deleted tweet:

Drew McIntyre is a former World Heavyweight Champion, aiming to regain his championship. At WrestleMania XL, McIntyre won the title against Seth Rollins and he was immediately dethroned by Damian Priest, who cashed in his Money in the Bank contract. CM Punk attacked The Scottish Warrior leading to the cash-in.

At Clash at the Castle: Scotland, history repeated itself with Punk costing McIntyre his opportunity to win the world championship in front of his home crowd. Following a ref bump, the former AEW star ran down to the ring and cost Drew the match after hitting him with a low blow.

Drew McIntyre and CM Punk are expected to cross paths in a singles match at some point in the future.