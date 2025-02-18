Judgment Day member sends a surprising message after losing big match on WWE RAW

This week's episode of WWE RAW was a disappointing night for The Judgment Day. They went 0-3 in big matches on the show, including two Elimination Chamber qualifiers. Liv Morgan remains the only member of the group to be a part of either Chamber match.

Ad

Her tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez lost to Roxanne Perez on WWE RAW, following interference from Bianca Belair and Naomi. The Women's Tag Team Champions attacked Morgan during the match, causing a distraction that allowed Perez to pick up the surprising win.

Belair and Naomi are on the warpath after Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were revealed to be prime suspects in the attack on Jade Cargill. Despite all the turmoil, Rodriguez doesn't seem to be bothered by any of it. She even posted a picture of her dominating Roxanne Perez on Instagram with a simple message:

Ad

Trending

"Whateva 😎"

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

Ad

That might be surprising, considering how bad things have gotten for The Judgment Day. Dominik Mysterio failed to beat AJ Styles despite getting help from Carlito. Meanwhile, Finn Balor also lost an Elimination Chamber qualifying match on WWE RAW. Seth Rollins defeated him in the main event of the show.

It remains to be seen if a new member will rescue The Judgment Day from these tough times. However, while Liv Morgan and Dirty Dom want some reinforcements, Balor has been adamant against adding a new member.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback