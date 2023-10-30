Judgment Day member sends three-word message ahead of showdown with Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

A member of The Judgment Day has delivered a message ahead of his clash against Seth Rollins tomorrow night on WWE RAW.

Rollins is scheduled to put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line at Crown Jewel on November 4 against Drew McIntyre. However, The Visionary is set for a match tomorrow night on the red brand as well, just a handful of days before the premium live event.

JD McDonagh has been trying to join The Judgment Day for months and has even presented Damian Priest with a custom Money in the Bank briefcase as a gift. WWE referred to McDonagh as a "Judgment Day associate" in the company's official preview video for the match.

McDonagh took to Instagram today to deliver a three-word message to Rollins ahead of their singles match tomorrow on RAW. He noted that the match speaks for itself and included the promotional graphic for the bout in his post below.

"Speaks for itself", he wrote on Instagram.

WWE RAW star Gunther shares his opinion on Seth Rollins

Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently disclosed his opinion of World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

The Ring General has eclipsed The Honky Tonk Man as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in company history. As of now, he is not scheduled to defend the title at WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview in August, Gunther noted that Rollins is an "over-the-top" person but added that a lot of fans enjoy his character.

"Oh, personal taste? Yeah, of course. Look at me, what I do. I make it clear what's important for me when I stand in the ring and how I approach my profession. And obviously, he's (Seth Rollins) a very over-the-top person, but also, a lot of people enjoy it and like it," said Gunther.

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Seth Rollins has vowed to be a fighting champion but is putting himself at risk tomorrow night on WWE RAW. The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley helped Drew McIntyre defeat Sami Zayn last week on the red brand, and the heel faction could have something planned for the World Heavyweight Champion tomorrow night. Only time will tell if Seth Rollins will be able to retain the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Crown Jewel.

Would you like to see Drew McIntyre join The Judgment Day? Let us know in the comments section below.