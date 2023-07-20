Judgment Day member sends a three-word message to Rhea Ripley on social media

Following Dominik Mysterio's North American Championship win on NXT, he took to Twitter to send a three-word message to fellow Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley.

The victory on NXT marked Mysterio's first-ever singles title win in the professional wrestling business. In claiming the North American Championship, he also ended Wes Lee's historic reign.

Taking to Twitter, Mysterio reacted to one of Ripley's latest tweets with a wholesome three-word message.

"Gracias mi amor!!🥰," wrote Mysterio.

Check out Dominik Mysterio's tweet:

Prior to winning the NXT North American Title, the younger Mysterio's only major accomplishment in WWE was winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championship with his father Rey Mysterio.

Seth Rollins recently spoke about Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio

Seth Rollins recently spoke about Dominik Mysterio and claimed that he knew the latter was meant to be a heel.

Speaking on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, Rollins stated that he knew the Judgment Day member would be a top heel and had envisioned the same. He said:

"I was sitting in a live event not long ago and he [Dominik Mysterio] was getting booed just out of the building and one of our producers, Hurricane Helms, was sitting there with me and he’s like, ‘If you would’ve told me six months ago he’s gonna be a top heel in the business, would you believe it?’ And I was like, ‘Yes.’ That’s the visionary part. I could see this coming... because he’s not built to be a babyface," said Seth.

Public Enemies @TheEnemiesPE3 pic.twitter.com/KLvUv0Yw63 Seth Rollins got Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio fighting for their lives

Rollins added:

"He’s Rey Mysterio’s kid. Same thing, people think he’s getting handed everything, being Rey’s kid and it’s so easy to wanna hate nepotistic jerks, right? People digging off their family name, it’s easy to hate that and I’m like, they’re gonna love him at first but eventually, it’s all gonna come back around."

The Judgment Day star is expected to defend the North American title on NXT. However, it remains to be seen if WWE gets him to put it on the line on the main roster, something which Solo Sikoa did during his reign with the title.

What is your take on Dominik Mysterio winning the North American title? Sound off in the comments section below.