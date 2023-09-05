All four members of The Judgment Day are now champions in WWE. At Payback, Finn Balor and Damian Priest won the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

Taking to Twitter, former WWE star CJ Perry, also known as Lana, congratulated Priest on his historic win. The 40-year-old star is also the current Money in the Bank briefcase holder.

In response to Perry's tweet, Priest sent out a two-word message, thanking the former Lana for her gesture:

"thank ya," wrote Priest

Check out the interaction between Perry and Priest:

For weeks, there has been tension within The Judgment Day. However, at Payback, the faction finally settled their issues by becoming the new tag team champions.

Balor and Priest dethroned Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to become the new champions.

Tony Khan recently revealed if former WWE star CJ Perry is signed to a long-term contract in AEW

At the AEW All Out pay-per-view, CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE, made her debut for the promotion.

Following her husband Miro's match against Powerhouse Hobbs, Perry made her surprise debut and walked down to the ring. After a staredown between the real-life couple, Miro opted to walk away.

Speaking on the AEW All Out post-show media scrum, Khan revealed that Perry is currently not signed to a long-term contract in AEW. He mentioned how great it was to have the 38-year-old star in the promotion and stated that it was great to have her appear on the show. Khan said:

“Well, CJ, I’ll start with that. I think it’s great to have CJ here. It’s not a long-term guaranteed thing or anything. But I think at least for tonight, it was great to have her appearing with us,” Khan said. “I think it was a great surprise, a great show.”

It remains to be seen if AEW has long-term plans for a storyline featuring Miro and Perry.

