Former champion reacts to Judgment Day member's brutal battle scars from WWE RAW

A Judgment Day member recently posted his battle scars on social media following an eventful edition of WWE RAW. Many stars reacted to the brutal scars including former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Isla Dawn.

This week's red brand took place in Kansas City and NFL star Patrick Mahomes was in attendance. Mahomes, who recently signed an endorsement deal with PRIME Hydration, accompanied Logan Paul on the show. Later, Jey Uso confronted Paul during a segment but The Judgment Day soon rushed the ring and attacked Uso. The NFL player gave The Maverick his Super Bowl rings and the champion wound up accidentally bashing JD McDonagh in the face.

McDonagh recently took to X to show off his battle scars after getting struck in the face by the United States Champion. The Judgment Day member demanded that Logan Paul send him a crate of PRIME after the incident. You can check out his post and a picture of his battle scar by clicking here.

While many fans were shocked by seeing the scar, former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Isla Dawn mocked McDonagh for having a big head.

"Shouldn't have such a big target and it wouldn't have gotten hit?" she said.

Expand Tweet

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre were recently drafted to SmackDown during night one of the 2024 WWE Draft this past Friday. It will be interesting to see if the duo can gain some momentum in the coming weeks.

Former WWE writer claims JD McDonagh will never get over on RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo does not believe JD McDonagh will ever be able to get over with the WWE Universe on the main roster.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show last month, Russo gave his honest take on The Irish Ace. He claimed somebody in NXT, possibly Shawn Michaels, was impressed with his work and he was called up to the main roster.

Russo also suggested that McDonagh doesn't belong on RAW and will never become popular with fans:

"JD McDonagh is never gonna get over. Ever. Ever. Ever. Bro, I'm a good judge of character, I can look at someboday and know when they're gonna get over and when they're not. JD McDonagh is never gonna get over. He is a good little hand, his work impressed somebody in NXT, probably Shawn [Michaels], he doesn't even belong on the show," he said. [From 20:40 to 21:01]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

There has been some tension within The Judgment Day as of late and Damian Priest has grown frustrated. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the heel faction moving forward on WWE RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback