Judgment Day member shares hilarious New Year's message

A member of The Judgment Day has shared a hilarious New Year's Day message to the WWE Universe.

The new year is just around the corner, and it means we are quickly approaching the Road to WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. WWE Royal Rumble 2024 will take place on January 27 at Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The Day 1 edition of WWE RAW will take place tomorrow night at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Champion against Ivy Nile, and Seth Rollins will put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre.

The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh took to the Instagram story today to share an interesting message. He reposted an image from Shawn Michaels' infamous betrayal of Marty Janetty back in the day and wished everyone a Happy New Year, as seen in the image below.

McDonagh shares interesting message on Instagram.

Bill Apter was shocked by recent victory by The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently commented on The Judgment Day's victory over The Creed Brothers on the December 4 edition of WWE RAW.

The Creed Brothers won a Tag Team Turmoil match on the November 27 edition of the red brand to earn a title match against Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Balor and Priest defeated Brutus and Julius Creed to retain the titles, and Bill Apter was not thrilled with the result.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Apter claimed that The Creed Brothers should have won the titles due to their in-ring work.

"I just wanna mention, that I was shocked on Monday Night RAW that the Creed Brothers, who I have pushed on our show so many times as the next coming of the Steiners. Incredible performance, they should have gotten the tag team belts. I know they are bland, and they are not the most personable guys in the whole world, but what they do in the ring, if it's wrestling, these guys are the best. They are fabulous," Bill Apter said. [From 33:10 to 33:40]

R-Truth has been trying to become an official member of The Judgment Day since his return last month at Survivor Series, but the faction wants nothing to do with him. Only time will tell if R-Truth is ever welcomed into the heel group on WWE RAW.

