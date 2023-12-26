"The BEST gift," "National treasure" - WWE fans react to R-Truth's Christmas present to Judgment Day member

WWE fans have reacted to R-Truth's hilarious Christmas present to a member of The Judgment Day.

The beloved star had been out with a torn quad suffered last year in a match against Grayson Waller in NXT. He returned to the promotion last month during a backstage segment at Survivor Series and was spotted dancing in the crowd during Jey Uso's entrance at the premium live event.

Following his return from injury, the former champion has convinced himself that he is a part of The Judgment Day faction. He has broken into their clubhouse several times but has not gotten the hint that the heel group does not want him around.

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor took to social media today to joke that he was worried he would find the 51-year-old under his tree on Christmas morning.

The RAW star hilariously responded to the former Universal Champion with a couple of photographs of himself under a Christmas tree.

"Here you go my dawg," he wrote.

Wrestling fans reacted to R-Truth's post, and almost everyone praised him for being a national treasure.

Former WWE writer claims RAW star is too similar to R-Truth

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently suggested that Akira Tozawa's character is too similar to R-Truth's on WWE RAW.

Speaking on the most recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that Akira Tozawa and the 54-time 24/7 Champion portrayed similar characters on WWE television. Russo claimed that the promotion should prioritize giving Truth screen time instead of Tozawa.

"You know what the problem is for me? You can't have R-Truth and Tozawa because they're playing the same, exact character. You got to pick one bro, and the one should be Truth and not Tozawa. But they're playing basically the same, exact character," Vince Russo said. [4:01 - 4:21]

You can check out the full episode of Legion of RAW in the video below:

The Judgment Day is one of the most popular factions in the company but has been struggling as of late. They came up short in the Men's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series, and Dominik Mysterio recently lost his NXT North American Championship.

It will be fascinating to see if the returning star is ever accepted as an official member of The Judgment Day down the line.

