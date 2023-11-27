"Protect that man at all costs!" - Fans react to returning star spotted in crowd for Jey Uso's entrance at Survivor Series

WWE fans have reacted to a returning star being spotted in the crowd during Jey Uso's entrance last night at Survivor Series.

Last night in Chicago, Survivor Series 2023 took place, and it was a historic show. Randy Orton made his triumphant return to the company after being out since May 2022 with a back injury and competed in the Men's WarGames match. CM Punk also made his shocking return and will be appearing on Monday's episode of WWE RAW in Nashville as well.

R-Truth also returned last night at Survivor Series during a backstage segment sponsored by Ruffles. The veteran suffered a quadriceps injury in November 2022 during a match against Grayson Waller in NXT.

A wrestling fan shared a video of R-Truth in the crowd during the main event of Survivor Series. R-Truth is seen giving a funny look to the camera while dancing to Jey Uso's entrance in the crowd.

Wrestling fans took to social media to react to the hilarious video. Almost all of the responses were positive, and it appears that the WWE Universe is delighted to have the former 24/7 Champion back.

WWE RAW star believes Jey Uso would be a great addition to The Judgment Day

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently disclosed that she thinks Jey Uso would be a great addition to The Judgment Day.

The Judgment Day attempted to recruit Jey Uso to the faction after he made the jump from SmackDown to RAW in September, but he declined the offer. In a Q&A session conducted by Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rhea Ripley noted that Jey would be a good fit for the group, but they will have to go through him if he doesn't join.

"We are working on it. We are open to people if they prove themselves. And Jey Uso has definitely proved that he's a team player, and I think he would be a great addition to Te Judgment Day if he wants to. If he doesn't, we'll just have to go through him," said Rhea Ripley.

You can check out the full video below:

The 38-year-old has become very popular as a singles star on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see when the promotion decides to reunite The Usos down the line.

