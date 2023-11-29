Judgment Day member shares one-word reaction to being shoved by celebrity during RAW

A member of The Judgment Day has reacted to being shoved by a celebrity during last night's episode of WWE RAW.

This week's edition of RAW was a very newsworthy show. CM Punk appeared at the end of the episode to announce that he was back home in WWE. Randy Orton made his triumphant return at Survivor Series and was also in action last night on the red brand.

The Viper squared off against Dominik Mysterio in a singles match last night at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Orton picked up the victory over the NXT North American Champion in the bout. and also shared a moment with popular rapper Jelly Roll during the match.

Dominik Mysterio got in Jelly Roll's face after the action spilled outside of the ring. Jelly Roll shoved Dominik away and received a high five from Randy Orton after doing so. Dominik took to his Instagram story to share a profane reaction to the moment, and you can check it out by clicking here.

Former WWE writer claims R-Truth saved The Judgment Day's segment on RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo criticized The Judgment Day's backstage segment last night on WWE RAW and claimed that R-Truth saved it with his humor.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo claimed that the backstage segments involving the heel faction were horrible and wondered who thought they were a good idea. Russo added that R-Truth saved the segment by attempting to join The Judgment Day and not realizing that Survivor Series WarGames had already passed.

"Bro, their vignettes in the back as a unit are horrible. I don't know who over there thinks they are good, they are horrible... He [R-Truth] saved it. He actually saved it, bro," Vince Russo said. [28:26 - 28:45]

You can check out the full episode of Legion of RAW in the video below:

There appears to be some friction in The Judgment Day once again following their loss in the Men's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series. Damian Priest appeared to be concerned that the group was going to turn against him after he declared himself the leader heading into the premium live event.

However, Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor assured The Archer of Infamy that would not be the case during last night's show. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for The Judgment Day moving forward on WWE RAW.

Would you like to see Damian Priest leave the faction and become a singles star? Share your opinion in the comments section below.