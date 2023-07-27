Judgment Day member shares photo with the faction on social media, sends a message

The Judgment Day was recently seen together in a new photo that was shared by faction member Damian Priest.

On Monday Night RAW, the faction once again made headlines after attacking Seth Rollins ahead of his match against Finn Balor at SummerSlam. On NXT, faction member Rhea Ripley defeated Lyra Valkyria.

Taking to Twitter, Priest shared a photo with Finn Balor, Ripley, and Dominik. Priest also jokingly mocked the young Mysterio for his hand pose in the photo.

"Family Hands together, look natural @dominik_35 "say less fam," wrote Priest.

Check out Priest's tweet and The Judgment Day's photo:

Judgment Day's rival Seth Rollins spoke about the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins recently spoke about the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and the importance of it.

At the Night of Champions premium live event earlier this year, Rollins defeated AJ Styles to become the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion. The title was previously introduced by Triple H on Monday Night RAW.

Speaking in an interview with Complex, Rollins claimed that Roman Reigns had won both the Universal and the WWE Championships, hence, the rest of the roster was finding it quite difficult. Rollins said:

"It's very important. The World Heavyweight Championship is a new title. Roman had sort of taken over the other two championships and it had been very difficult for the rest of the roster. There was a glass ceiling and the nice thing was we had so many guys pushing at the glass ceiling that we all burst through at the same time and there was the need for a second title."

Rollins has already defended his championship against Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. He beat the reigning North American Champion at live events. The Visionary has also defended his title against Balor at Money in the Bank.

Would you like to see a member of The Judgment Day hold the World Heavyweight Title? Sound off in the comments.

