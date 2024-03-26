Judgment Day member shares relatable post ahead of WWE RAW

The Judgment Day is one of the most successful yet villainous factions in WWE RAW. A member of the stable recently shared a relatable update on social media.

Finn Balor recently took to Instagram to share a picture of himself lying on the mat from the show. The inaugural WWE Universal Champion referred to the image as a pictorial representation of Monday morning.

"A photo representation of Monday morning," wrote Balor.

You can check out Finn Balor's Instagram post below:

The Judgment Day members were in action on The Road to WrestleMania XL in WWE's Live Event held in Springfield, Illinois, this Saturday. During the live show, JD McDonagh and Dominic Mysterio lost to Awesome Truth via disqualification after Balor and Priest got involved. The New Day came out to help The Miz and R-Truth and set up an eight-man tag team match, which ended with the babyfaces emerging victorious.

Balor and Priest will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in a Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania XL. The New Day, #DIY, and Awesome Truth have already qualified for the title match. Two more teams from SmackDown will join them at The Show of Shows.

Wrestling veteran believes Dominik Mysterio could leave The Judgment Day

Dominik Mysterio joined The Judgment Day in September 2022 after turning against his father. The 26-year-old has since transformed into one of the most hated heel characters in WWE. However, legendary journalist Bill Apter believes the former NXT North American Champion might soon leave the group to join another stable.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter explained that Dirty Dominik could leave the faction based on Rhea Ripley's reaction to him challenging Gunther for a singles match. The 78-year-old further stated that Mysterio could join Legado Del Fantasma after parting ways with his current stable.

"I think Dom Dom is going to be moving further away from Rhea because of the look that Rhea gave him when he said he was gonna challenge Gunther. She looked like, I think like, 'Without talking to me about it? Are you crazy?' But then, the little interaction with Andrade, what if Dom Dom becomes a member of the bad side of the LWO [Legado Del Fantasma]? Leaves Judgment Day and becomes a member of the LWO. It's an excellent transition, I think into another bad guy role for him," he said.

On the most recent edition of the blue brand, Dirty Dom helped Santos Escobar defeat Rey Mysterio. It remains to be seen if it will lead to a match between the two Mysterios at The Show of Shows once again.