Judgment Day member shares two word update after rough week on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day has been one of WWE's top acts for more than one year now, but as of late, the group has dealt with more troubles than usual.

This week's RAW saw JD McDonagh lose a Miracle on 34th Street Fight to R-Truth, who pitched this as a Loser Leaves Judgment Day match as he thinks he's a member. Truth used various Christmas gimmicks to beat the Irish star, from a plate of cookies to a decorated tree. He then put his opponent through a table for the pin. McDonagh was later told he would not be kicked out.

Despite the RAW loss and the recent issues within The Judgment Day, The Irish Ace is staying positive and looking for solidarity to get him through tough times. McDonagh took to Instagram today with a photo of the group, which he captioned with a simple two-word rallying cry.

"ALL RISE," he wrote.

McDonagh likely hoped for more positive responses from the WWE Universe as most fans took to the comments section to troll him for thinking he's an official member of The Judgment Day.

JD McDonagh looking to appeal WWE RAW loss

The last time JD McDonagh picked up a win was on the September 4 episode of RAW, where he defeated Sami Zayn. Since then, he has had seven WWE TV losses and nine losses at non-televised live events.

However, McDonagh is hoping to have Monday's loss to R-Truth overturned. A replay shows that Truth had his hand under McDonagh's shoulder when covering for the pin, making it illegitimate. The Irish Ace took to X to complain to RAW General Manager Adam Pearce.

"SHOULDER NOT DOWN HOW DO I APPEAL???? @ScrapDaddyAP?!" he wrote.

Pearce has not responded to McDonagh's grievance as of this writing, but it will be interesting to see how the storyline progresses on the next live RAW, which will be the special Day 1 edition on January 1st.

