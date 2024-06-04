Judgment Day member has a unique reason why Liv Morgan is obsessed with Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan has been eyeing Dominik Mysterio over the last few weeks and JD McDonagh believes he knows what makes Dirty Dom attractive to women.

The Women's World Champion kissed Dominik on RAW last week after the latter once again accidentally helped her in her match against Becky Lynch. The duo came face-to-face on the red brand last night where Liv continued to make advances on the Judgment Day star. However, Finn Balor came out to stand between Dom and Morgan.

Liv's pursuit of Dominik Mysterio continued after RAW as the female star liked all of Dirty Dom's posts on Instagram. Fed up with the constant games, Dominik posted a screen recording of the notifications, calling out the Women's World Champion. JD McDonagh also commented on his fellow Judgment Day member's post, noting that his mustache is the reason Liv Morgan is obsessed with him.

Trending

Expand Tweet

WWE veteran highlighted a major problem with the Liv Morgan-Dominik Mysterio storyline

Liv Morgan has been on a revenge tour ever since returning from injury earlier this year. While she has already taken the Women's World Championship that was once around Rhea Ripley's waist, Morgan is also adamant about taking Dominik Mysterio away from Mami.

While the storyline is garnering a lot of attention, Vince Russo highlighted a major problem with the plot. The former WWE writer noted that the company never officially established a relationship between Rhea and Dirty Dom:

"Bro, you know what I don't get with this whole thing? They never even really established that Dominik and Rhea Ripley had a relationship. They never established that." He continued, "They never did something, you never saw any intimacy. They went nowhere with it. So now with Liv hitting on Dominik, that's supposed to be a big deal when they never established a relationship between Rhea Ripley and Dominik in the first place?"

Many have speculated that Liv Morgan is secretly in cahoots with Finn Balor and the duo are just trying to create friction between Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. Liv and Finn were also seen leaving the same car a few weeks back.