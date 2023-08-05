Judgment Day member uses Eminem to send bold message ahead of WWE SummerSlam

A member of The Judgment Day recently quoted Eminem heading into WWE SummerSlam tomorrow night. The star in question is Finn Balor.

The premium live event will take place on August 5, live at Ford Field in Detroit. There are several marquee matchups scheduled for the show. Seth Rollins will put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against WWE RAW star Finn Balor.

Ahead of his World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins, Balor took to Instagram to quote an Eminem lyric from the 2002 film 8 Mile and included a graphic for the title bout tomorrow night.

"I'm gonna turn around with a great smile, and walk my white a** back across 8 Mile #summerslam," Balor wrote on Instagram.

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor believes he is starting a new chapter at WWE SummerSlam

Finn Balor defeated Seth Rollins and became the inaugural Universal Champion in 2016 but was forced to relinquish the title shortly after the match due to an injury.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Balor noted that his injury seven years ago is a microcosm of his WWE career because he is always overcoming obstacles.

"I think that SummerSlam in 2016 is a microcosm of my whole career. I was a kid from a country that had no pro wrestling at all. My whole life I was told, over and over, that I couldn't even be in the business. Then when I broke in, I was told every reason as to why I couldn't be successful. Everyone was always putting obstacles in my way," said Balor.

The 42-year-old WWE Superstar added that overcoming his injury after winning the Universal Championship was another obstacle he had to overcome and that he is ready to begin a new chapter tomorrow night.

"I feel the injury at SummerSlam, which occurred moments into the [19-minute] match, was just another obstacle I needed to overcome. And that's how I approached it. Adapt, overcome, and move forward. Seven years later, SummerSlam 2023 is not the end of the story. It's the beginning of a new chapter," Balor added. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

The rivalry between Finn Balor and Seth Rollins has been entertaining so far. It will be fascinating to see which WWE Superstar will be leaving Detroit as the World Heavyweight Champion.

