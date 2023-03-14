Judgment Day members get an impressive win over WWE Superstars in their first-time-ever main roster team up

Judgment Day members Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio continued to dominate on the road to WrestleMania. They defeated the first-time-ever main roster team of Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW following an assault on Edge.

Although Gargano and Lumis have shared on-screen appearances since their return, they teamed up for the first time on the main roster on the latest episode of RAW. The two men have teamed up before in NXT as they were part of the stable called The Way, which also involved Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

After Finn Balor accepted Edge's WrestleMania offer inside the Hell in a Cell match, the heel faction went on to assault the Hall of Famer. But Johnny Wrestling and Lumis came to the aid of the Hall of Famer.

During the initial stages of the match, Gargano clashed against Dom, who took him down as the two exchanged arm drags. Later, the former NXT Champion took out The Judgment Day with a tope suicida.

Even Dexter Lumis planted two back-to-back spine busters on the heel faction. The young Mysterio gained control of Lumis, but Candice LeRae moved his legs when he tried to cheat and pin the latter.

In the match's closing moments, chaos broke outside the ring, with Gargano taking out Priest. But Lumis grabbed Dominik Mysterio in an arm triangle submission before The Archer of Infamy tagged in and hit the South Of Heaven for the victory.

What did you think of Judgment Day vs. Johnny Gargano & Dexter Lumis on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes