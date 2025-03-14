Judgment Day star collapsed backstage due to injury while walking with Dominik Mysterio; didn't want to fall in front of higher ups

A Judgment Day star has said that he collapsed when he was walking backstage with Dominik Mysterio. He also admitted that he didn't want to fall in front of anyone in Gorilla Position.

Chris Van Vliet interviewed JD McDonagh on INSIGHT. The latter discussed his injury during the tag title match with the War Raiders and what followed.

While talking about how he had sent a secret message to Dominik Mysterio, he also spoke about how he had his arms over Dominik Mysterio and Carlito, going up the aisle and heading backstage. JD revealed that he was in pain and didn't want to show he was hurting in front of any of the higher-ups in the Gorilla Position, so he collapsed as soon as he passed the curtain, letting Dominik Mysterio go.

He laid down, thinking no one could see him, but the audience spotted McDonagh.

"So we got back behind — not even to the curtain. I have my arms over Dom (Mysterio) and Carlito coming up the aisleway and that was really hurting me but I couldn’t take my hands off them or I would have fallen down, and I didn’t wanna fall down in Gorilla because there was loads of people waiting to go out to the next match and you don’t wanna sell for anybody in the office. So I just lay down on the other side of the curtain, thinking that I was out of the eyeline of people but, a few of the fans caught a photo of my feet sticking out into the entrance way and they said, ‘J.D. just collapsed backstage.’ But I just had to lie down and catch my breath. It wasn’t a full collapse." [H/T Post Wrestling]

It remains to be seen when the star can return to full-time action. For the moment, it appears that the Judgment Day is falling apart.

