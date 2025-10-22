Judgment Day star sends heartbreaking message after title loss

A member of The Judgment Day sent a heartbreaking message today on social media after losing their title on WWE RAW. The veteran was one-half of the World Tag Team Champions along with his stablemate.

AJ Styles and Dragon Lee teamed up to battle JD McDonagh and Finn Balor for the World Tag Team Championships this past Monday night on WWE RAW. Styles and Lee were able to pick up the pinfall victory, and McDonagh took to his Instagram story today to share a heartbreaking message.

The veteran shared a video highlighting Ireland and noted that he missed his people. You can check out his message in the image below.

"Miss my people so bad it hurts sometimes," he wrote.

McDonagh shared a heartfelt message today on social media. [Image credit: JD McDonagh on Instagram]

McDonagh and Balor captured the World Tag Team Championships from The New Day in June, but rarely defended the titles during their reign. The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Rusev during this week's episode of RAW.

Vince Russo reacts to The Judgment Day losing their titles on WWE RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defeating The Judgment Day to become the new World Tag Team Champions.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo claimed that Balor and McDonagh did nothing with the titles while they were champions. He also suggested that Dragon Lee and AJ Styles would not hold the titles for long.

"My God, bro. They were on the Judgment Day for so long and they meant absolutely nothing. Those guys mean absolutely nothing. I don't know about AJ and Dragon Lee as a team. You know, come on, man. We were around in an era where tag teams were tag teams. The Hart Foundation, The British Bulldogs, I can go back to the Valiant Brothers, Legion of Doom, The Rockers. Now it's just two guys, we put them together and it just doesn't mean anything else," said Russo.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists AJ Styles and Dragon Lee were throwing around some tag team name ideas • Dragon Styles • Phenomenal Dragons • AJ Lee (Styles said he thinks that name is taken) #WWERAW

It will be interesting to see how long AJ Styles and Dragon Lee can hang onto the World Tag Team Championships moving forward on WWE RAW.

