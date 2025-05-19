  • home icon
  • Judgment Day surprisingly arrives on WWE RAW without major star

Judgment Day surprisingly arrives on WWE RAW without major star

By Robert Lentini
Modified May 19, 2025 23:53 GMT
Tonight
Tonight's RAW will air live in South Carolina. [Image credit: WWE.com]

The Judgment Day surprisingly arrived on tonight's episode of WWE RAW without a major star. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh will be competing in a Tag Team Match later tonight.

Liv Morgan is currently on hiatus from the promotion after being cast in Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo. The 30-year-old was rumored to return tonight, as she was advertised in the featured stars section for this week's episode of WWE RAW. However, the faction showed up to tonight's show in South Carolina without Morgan, as seen in the video below.

Naturally, in Morgan's absence, the Women's Tag Team Championship has not been defended since The Judgment Day members won it back on RAW after WrestleMania last month. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh will be in action against Penta and AJ Styles tonight.

AJ Styles has made it known that he wants to capture the Intercontinental Championship from Dominik Mysterio. Dirty Dom won the title at WrestleMania 41 by pinning Finn Balor in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

Wrestling insider suggests Judgment Day star could turn babyface on WWE RAW

WrestleVotes recently suggested that Finn Balor could be in line for a babyface turn in the weeks ahead on WWE RAW.

Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio have been teasing tension for months now, and the issues between the two stars appear to be getting worse following WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the wrestling insider made an interesting prediction about Balor's future on the red brand. WrestleVotes suggested that The Judgment Day could be breaking up soon, and it may result in The Prince becoming a babyface once again.

"I think Finn Balor needs a run again as a babyface. I think the rest of the group probably remains as is when they break up and then Finn goes into the babyface category, think it would do well.," he said.
Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez lost the Women's Tag Team Championships to Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 41. The Judgment Day stars were initially supposed to defend the titles against Bayley and Valkyria, but The Role Model was taken out by The Man ahead of the PLE.

Morgan and Rodriguez won the titles back on the RAW after The Show of Shows, and are currently in their fourth reign as Women's Tag Team Champions.

