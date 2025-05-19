Potential spoiler on Liv Morgan's WWE return

A potential spoiler about Liv Morgan's WWE return has been revealed ahead of tonight's episode of RAW. The 30-year-old is currently on hiatus from the company after being cast in Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo.

This week's edition of WWE RAW will air live from South Carolina, and Morgan is one of the featured stars advertised for tonight's show on the company's official website. The veteran has not competed in a match on the red brand since capturing the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Raquel Rodriguez on April 21.

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria at WWE WrestleMania 41. However, the duo won the titles back the following night on RAW, and Lynch turned heel following the match.

The Man attacked Lyra Valkyria and challenged for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Backlash earlier this month, but came up short. Rodriguez and Morgan have now held the Women's Tag Team Championship four times together.

Liv Morgan shoots down the idea of Dominik Mysterio facing a female WWE star

Liv Morgan recently shot down the idea of Dominik Mysterio squaring off against Rhea Ripley in a singles match.

Dirty Dom betrayed Ripley last year at SummerSlam to align with Morgan. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, The Judgment Day star claimed the idea of Ripley and Mysterio having a match was dumb. She noted that Mysterio had already destroyed The Eradicator emotionally, and there was no need for them to have a match.

"Why do you wanna watch Dominik crush Rhea? First of all, Dominik, he's such a gentleman. He's not gonna hit a woman, so that's just dumb. But, also, if that were to happen, you like Rhea, I'm assuming, he already crushed Rhea mentally and spiritually and emotionally." [2:38 – 3:04]

You can check out Morgan's comments in the video below:

Liv Morgan's impressive reign as Women's World Champion came to an end at the hands of Rhea Ripley on the January 6 edition of WWE RAW. IYO SKY captured the title from Ripley on the RAW following Elimination Chamber and is still the reigning champion. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for Morgan following her return to action.

