"Just another show" - WWE veteran shares honest thoughts about RAW XXX (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently explained that things should rarely go wrong in WWE since they are in control of whatever goes down at the shows.

Russo's contributions to WWE are well-documented, as he was instrumental in ushering in the wildly-successful Attitude Era. During his time as the head writer for the promotion, the business grew tremendously, with performers like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and more becoming household names.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the wrestling veteran bemoaned how the global juggernaut struggled to put on good shows. Vince Russo explained that, unlike real sports where things can go either way, WWE is entirely in control of what they are doing, and as such, things should rarely go wrong.

"There's a lot of pressure; we don't wanna lay an egg, but the reality of it is, this is a real game (Football), and you could play like crap. If you're gonna play crap, you're gonna lay an egg. How do you lay an egg if you're the WWE? You're writing the show! You're writing this show! This isn't like, oh, this can go either way," said Vince Russo.

The former WCW Champion didn't sound very optimistic about the upcoming RAW XXX, too, saying it felt just like another show.

"No, you're writing the show; you're preparing the show. 1000 percent, we're not gonna lay an egg, we're gonna knock it out of the ballpark, but I mean, Chris, please correct me if I'm wrong. Every time we see one of these, it seems like just another show." (11:10 - 11:51)

Check out the full video below:

Vince Russo points out the issue with WWE RAW XXX

In the same conversation, Vince Russo explained in detail why he was apprehensive about the upcoming 30th-anniversary episode of RAW.

Russo stated that by having all the legends appear on the show, WWE was merely trying to pop a big rating. He added that the promotion should instead build angles that get carried forward to the later episodes, ensuring ratings don't nosedive.

"You know what I don't understand. This really bothers me. I would have never ever ever done that when I was writing. They are looking at a special show completely different from how I look at a special show like this. They are looking at popping a number. Bro, what difference does it make if you pop a number that night and get back right where you were the following week? I don't understand that logic," said Vince Russo.

With several Hall of Famers scheduled to appear at RAW XXX, it remains to be seen if the developments on the show build toward the future.

What do you make of Vince Russo's take on the global juggernaut struggling to put up good shows? Sound off in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube link and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes