"Just awful" - Fans term major change to WWE RAW "garbage" following Randy Orton and CM Punk's return

WWE fans can be hard to please at times, and even the return of Randy Orton and CM Punk could not turn their attention away from a major change on RAW. Many fans were unhappy with the big modification, with some going as far as to call it trash.

Randy Orton returned to join Cody Rhodes’ team at Survivor Series: WarGames. He joined the babyface team as the final entrant and helped them win the contest after hitting some mind-boggling RKOs. CM Punk overshadowed The Viper’s return by coming out at the end of the show. The Best in the World made his iconic entrance as the event went off the air.

Both legends were advertised for the latest edition of RAW. However, the change in the brand's opening theme caught the fans' attention before anything else.

WWE's music publishing company DefRebel and Stephanie Music Publishing Inc. were listed as the publishers for the new intro for the brand. Many fans took to Twitter to vent their frustration at the major change. Most were unhappy with the new song.

Randy Orton came out soon after the intro music ended. He cut a great promo and had a match against Dominik Mysterio. He picked up a win to get going on RAW again.

Meanwhile, CM Punk ended the show with a promo of his own.

Randy Orton and CM Punk seem to have different aims following their return to WWE RAW

It took The Viper one and a half years to return from injury to get back in the ring. He succeeded in his first two outings after returning at Survivor Series: WarGames.

It looks like Orton has his eyes set on The Bloodline. Roman Reigns’ cousins were responsible for shelving him for an extended period. It could soon lead to a match between Roman Reigns and Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Meanwhile, CM Punk returned as an active wrestler for WWE for the first time in nearly a decade. He did not clearly state who he wanted to go after first.

However, many fans believe that he will lock horns with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship down the road. The two could meet in a blockbuster match for the title at WrestleMania 40.

