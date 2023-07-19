"Just don't come anywhere near the World Heavyweight title" - Seth Rollins sends direct message to popular WWE star

Seth Rollins is scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against longtime WWE rival Finn Balor at SummerSlam on August 5th at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. During a recent sit-down interview with his WrestleMania 39 opponent Logan Paul, the champ commented on a potential rematch.

The contest in April was well-received by the wrestling world, with many believing that Logan Paul was indeed going to walk out of The O2 Arena in London as Mr. Money in the Bank.

Speaking to his former rival on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan Paul addressed the current scenario. From defeating him at the Show of Shows to taking down "The Nigerian Giant" Omos in Puerto Rico at Backlash, Seth wound up becoming the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion:

"Let's put that behind us for a second," Logan Paul addressed his WrestleMania loss to Seth Rollins. "I'll also be honest with you. You do have something that I like currently, and that's the World Heavyweight Championship." [From 4:34 onwards]

Seth Rollins first accepted Paul's sportsmanship and the latter calling him a "legend" of the business. The Visionary stated that he has a level of respect now for The Maverick before concluding:

"Just don't come anywhere near the World Heavyweight title," Rollins laughed.

Logan Paul countered it with "no promises," reminding Rollins that he only recently extended his WWE contract.

Seth Rollins on 38-year-old WWE Superstar being the "face of the business"

Both Logan Paul and Seth Rollins faced Roman Reigns in 2022. However, the champ has a rich history with The Tribal Chief. He also is, to this day, the sole WWE Superstar to defeat Reigns during one of the latter's title defenses on PLE, albeit the victory came in disqualification.

During the same podcast, Logan Paul asked Seth Rollins who will take the title off of the "face of the business," Roman Reigns. The Visionary said:

"If it's up to me, it's me," Rollins joked. "I don't know, man. I'd say whoever does is primed for a rocket to the moon." [43:00-43:16]

Seth Rollins further showered massive praise for his former Shield stablemate, calling The Bloodline Saga superior to anything seen on television.

