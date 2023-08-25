"Just gutted!" - Chavo Guerrero pens impassioned tribute to Bray Wyatt

Former WWE star Chavo Guerrero took to Instagram to pen an impassioned tribute to Bray Wyatt, who passed away at only 36.

The whole WWE Universe is shocked to learn about the sudden demise of one of the greatest talents in wrestling entertainment. It was reported that Bray got Covid earlier this year, which caused him some heart issues. Even though he was actively recovering from a life-threatening illness, the star passed away due to a heart attack, per reports.

Chavo Guerrero Jr. posted an emotional message on his Instagram after he learned about the news. The 52-year-old expressed his sadness and reminisced about the time he met Bray during the latter's college days and how they got to work together during Royal Rumble.

"Just gutted! I remember meeting you when you were playing football at Visalia College, & having a discussion about if you were going to follow in the family’s footsteps. Then before we knew it, I was running stuff on the fly with you in The Royal Rumble. RIP brother. Family for ever!"

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Bray Wyatt's career will be remembered as one of the best in WWE

Bray Wyatt was one of the most popular stars amongst the fans. From his gimmick with The Wyatt Family to The Fiend, everyone loved the creative mind with which he used to play his characters.

He also became one of the most successful superstars in the Stamford-based promotion by winning several titles, including the WWE Championship, the Universal Title, and the Tag Team Championships.

Due to several reports suggesting that Bray Wyatt would return to the ring soon, many fans were expecting to see their beloved wrestler once again. He will always remain in the history books of wrestling as one of the best.

We at Sportskeeda send our condolences to the Wyatt family and his friends during this unimaginably tough time.

