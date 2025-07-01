"Just make sense of it" - WWE legend disliked new Goldberg controversy

WCW legend Goldberg is all set for one final hurrah at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. He will step inside the squared circle in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, to take on World Heavyweight Champion Gunther in a title match. The match has been billed as Goldberg's retirement bout and will likely draw a lot of attention.

While it isn't the first time the former WWE champion has walked into a title match upon his return, one WWE legend isn't pleased with the proceedings and has questioned the company's decision.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio last week, WWE legend Bully Ray mentioned that he wasn't a fan of Goldberg's booking since his return. He said that while he can justify the fact that the legend waited eight months to confront Gunther, he can't get behind it being a title match.

"What I can't get around is the championship match, and how it becomes a championship match. I don't like when this precedent is set that can't be followed up in the future," Ray said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

In the past, we have seen how part-timers like Brock Lesnar have walked into title matches after a hiatus. Goldberg infamously did so against Kevin Owens at Fastlane 2017 for the Universal title and walked out with the championship.

"Like, is anybody else, is any...what makes Bill Goldberg special? Well, he's a Hall of Famer. Okay. Does that mean any Hall of Famer can waltz back in and ask for a championship match? Well, they spoke s**t about his family. Okay, they spoke s**t about his family. He was in the front row. He was fair game. Just make sense of it. It doesn't even have to make perfect sense. Just give me something," Ray added. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

The seeds of a feud were sown at Bad Blood in October last year. During an in-ring segment, Gunther addressed his rival's son, who was in attendance with his father, and made personal remarks about him. Gunther said he hoped the former WCW champion was a better father than he was a wrestler, which led to the latter jumping the barricade.

The security was able to keep them apart at that time, but now they are set to square off against each other. Goldberg's last match, that too in his hometown against a powerhouse like Gunther, is bound to be special, but so far, Bully Ray isn't impressed by his return.

Bully Ray says he isn't feeling Goldberg's big return

Goldberg's return to WWE on the June 16 episode of RAW to challenge Gunther has been met with a mixed response, and Bully Ray has been one of the people who have spoken about his booking.

On Busted Open Radio, Ray also pointed out that Goldberg has failed to evoke a sense of emotion in him since his return.

"I go by feel, I can remember how I felt. People can remember how people make them feel. I didn't feel anything from Bill last night. ... Bill didn't make me feel anything last night, I was indifferent," he said. (H/t Wrestling Inc.)

The legend's last WWE run has garnered quite a reaction from the WWE world thus far. It remains to be seen what kind of reaction his match with Gunther and its outcome will draw from the fans and experts alike.

