Gunther vs. Goldberg is "absolutely miserable," ex-WWE writer says (Exclusive)

Gunther and Goldberg will go one-on-one for the first time at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. Vince Russo, WCW and WWE's former head writer, has not been impressed with the storyline so far.
The feud began in October 2024 when Gunther berated the WWE Hall of Famer during an in-ring promo segment at Bad Blood. After eight months of speculation, Goldberg returned on the June 16 episode of RAW and challenged The Ring General to a World Heavyweight Championship match.
On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, Russo told host Dr. Chris Featherstone that the build-up has been "miserable" so far. He also questioned whether Goldberg would agree to lose in his retirement match.
"First of all, man, the way they've booked this whole thing has been absolutely miserable because what should happen is if they wanna save Gunther, Gunther should go over," Russo said. "However, this is supposed to be Goldberg's last match, and I find it hard to believe that Goldberg's gonna okay that. 'I'm just gonna come in and I'm gonna have a match where I'm gonna lose to Gunther.' That doesn't sound like the Goldberg I know, but the Goldberg I know was 25 years ago, so maybe he's changed." [From 01:55 – 02:29]
In the video above, Russo also speculated that Ludwig Kaiser might have backstage heat due to his relationship with Tiffany Stratton.
How Vince Russo would book Gunther vs. Goldberg in WWE
Since moving to WWE's main roster in 2022, Gunther has been one of the company's top bad guys. He has feuded with several high-profile babyfaces during that time, including Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn.
According to Vince Russo, a victory over Goldberg could kick-start a long-awaited face turn for The Ring General:
"The best thing they can probably do, bro, is knock-down, drag-out [match], Gunther squeaks over, Goldberg shakes his hand and endorses him. Now, at that point, you could turn Gunther babyface." [From8:32 – 8:48]
Russo also addressed whether WWE's creative team could book two World Heavyweight title changes at Saturday Night's Main Event.
