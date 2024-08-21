"Just a few more months" - Absent WWE Superstar provides injury update after 190-day absence

A popular WWE Superstar has provided an update about her recovery from an unfortunate injury she sustained over six months ago. The name in question is former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Shotzi.

The 32-year-old's last in-ring appearance was on February 13 as she challenged then-champion Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Title. The contest, however, had to be stopped midway as Shotzi injured her knee. It was later revealed that the challenger was forced out of action due to a torn ACL.

Shotzi took to Instagram Stories earlier today to provide an update regarding her recovery from the devastating injury. She shared a picture of her leg receiving some sort of treatment. The SmackDown Superstar mentioned she would have to wait a few months before returning to action.

"Just a few more months🥹," wrote Shotzi.

WWE Superstar Shotzi opens up about emotional real-life decision to support her sister

Shotzi's most memorable rivalry on the main roster was against the Bayley-led Damage CTRL. During their heated rivalry, The Role Model cut some of Shotzi's hair in a backstage segment. The former NXT Tag Team Champion later showed up with a shaved head.

During a conversation with Steve Fall, Shotzi opened up about the real-life reason behind her shaving her head. She pointed out she did so to support her sister, who had started losing hair during her battle with cancer. Shotzi added that she approached WWE Head of Creative Triple H to make it a part of her ongoing storyline.

"I still haven't really talked about it. My sister was going through chemotherapy, and she started losing her hair. And she told me that she didn't want to wait for it to all fall off, she's just going to shave it off, and I immediately went to Hunter and like, Hey, my sister is going through chemo, and like I want to support her, and I want to be there for her, and I want to shave my hair too. Can we not make it weird and make it part of a storyline? So that I just don't show up one day with no hair. And he was totally for it," she said. [13:00 - 13:40]

Shotzi and Charlotte Flair joined forces towards the end of 2023 to feud against Damage CTRL. Unfortunately, both superstars injured their legs within a span of two months and are yet to make their returns to WWE television.

