Shotzi reveals how shaving her head became part of a WWE storyline

Shotzi Blackheart has been on WWE's main roster for a while as she went through several ups and downs on the blue brand. Recently, she revealed why she shaved her head and how WWE took her request to add it to a storyline.

Earlier this year, Shotzi was feuding with Damage CTRL's Bayley on Friday Night SmackDown. After numerous encounters, Bayley got the upper hand when she cut her hair during a backstage segment.

Later, Shotzi returned to the promotion with a new look and went bald. Speaking to Steve Fall, Blackheart revealed why she went bald and how the management added it to her ongoing storyline on WWE SmackDown. Check it out:

"I still haven't really talked about it. My sister was going through chemotherapy and she started losing her hair. And she told me that she didn't want to wait for it to all fall off, she's just going to shave it off and I immediately went to Hunter and like 'Hey, my sister is going through chemo, and like I want to support her and I want to be there for her and I want to shave my hair too. Can we not make it weird and make it part of a storyline? So that I just don't show up one day with no hair.' And he was totally for it." [13:00 - 13:40]

She also spoke about Bayley and praised her for supporting her during such difficult times while feuding with her on weekly television.

Released WWE star says she was in love with Shotzi

Shotzi has spent the majority of her career with the promotion of the developmental brand, where she captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Ember Moon.

Speaking on That's Cooked, former WWE star Steph De Lander (aka Persia Pirotta) confessed that she's a huge fan of Shotzi and that she was in love with her.

"I was in love with Shotzi. I always have been. Shotzi is the f**king GOAT. I loved her since the day I saw her. [An absulote babe] Yeah, huge, huge Shotzi fan since day one," she said.

Shotzi is set to host Halloween Havoc 2023 on WWE NXT in the coming weeks.

