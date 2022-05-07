"Everyone talks to each other" – Persia Pirotta discloses backstage situation in WWE after each WrestleMania

Recently released NXT star Persia Pirotta (Stephanie De Landre) shared insights on backstage sentiments about superstar releases following WrestleMania.

Persia Pirotta's last WWE match was on the March 15 edition of NXT 2.0 against friend turned rival Indi Hartwell. She debuted in March last year as Hartwell's close friend from Australia. Pirotta and her on-screen partner, Duke Hudson, were often battling it out with Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell in mixed tag-team matches.

In a recent interaction with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the former NXT star highlighted the environment backstage following a WrestleMania event. She said superstars get concerned about their future in WWE every three months:

"It’s one of those things where you always know releases are gonna come after WrestleMania. So I think everyone gets their brain thinking. Then also the quarterly call coming up or whatever it is. That makes you think about it because they hadn’t done any this year. We hadn’t been told anything, but you see it enough and you go, ‘It’s been longer than about three months…’ You start to get those thoughts growing and then enough people think the same thing and then whether it’s true or not. You know what wrestling is like. Everyone talks to each other." (H/T: Fightful)

Persia Pirotta is moving on from the heartbreak of being released by WWE

Persia Pirotta still has a long way to go in her wrestling journey. Along with nearly ten NXT stars, including Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Harland, and Malcolm Bivens, she was released by WWE on April 29.

In the same interaction with Sean Ross Sapp, the former NXT star cited that despite being heartbroken about being let go by WWE, she looks forward to the remainder of her journey in wrestling:

"Obviously, it’s heartbreaking. WWE is my dream job and to lose that is, obviously, a huge loss. But I’ve been thinking about it a lot and since I’ve been at WWE, the last year, these kinds of cuts have been coming very often and also kind of out of nowhere. So I think it'd be silly to say, ‘I was so shocked and so blindsided,’ because the way that it is at the moment is it’s kinda, like, ‘Well, you know it’s happening at some point. You know that phone call is gonna ring. It’s gonna come.'" (H/T: Fightful)

Check out the interview below:

The Aussie was active on NXT 2.0 until a few weeks before she was let go. Nearly a week after being released, Persia Pirotta announced her first match post-WWE. She'll be participating in the upcoming eight-woman tournament in a local wrestling promotion, XPW, for their inaugural Women's Championship.

